Lady Cardinals get past WO-S

By Keagan Smith

Orange Leader

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals took a 38-32 win against the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs in a District 22-4A meeting on Tuesday at Cardinal Gym.

The district rivals got off to a relatively slow start.

At the end of the first quarter, Bridge City held onto an 11-4 lead. By the second quarter the Lady Mustangs started to settle in, but the Lady Cards just kept on rolling. At the half, Bridge City still led 21-9.

The same trends continued in the third as the Lady Cardinals continued to find the basket. At the end of three the scoreboard read 28-18, with Bridge City still ahead. The action really started to pick up in the fourth quarter though.

The Lady Mustangs scored 14 points in the fourth to bring them within four points. However, Bridge City’s Destiny Block fired back with seven fourth-quarter points of her own, helping propel the Cardinals to the win.

Destiny Block led the Lady Cardinals in scoring with 13 points, while Hannah Murchinson and Demi Carter tied for second with eight points each. West Orange-Stark’s leaders included Nadia Watson with eight points and Bra’Khia White with seven and Nathia Allison with six.

After tonight’s action Bridge City moves to 3-2 in District 22-4A competition before they face off against Little Cypress-Mauriceville at LC-M Tuesday. West Orange-Stark falls to 1-6 in district and will play against district leader Lumberton Tuesday.