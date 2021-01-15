Lady Bears competing well at PN-G tourney

PORT NECHES – The LC-M Lady Bears traveled to PNG for the annual Cajun Classic on Friday.

To start the day, the Lady Bears took on the Kelly Lady Bulldogs. The defensive front maintained their strong position in the field the entire game. Goalie Matalyn Hill remained perfect for the game and Amanda Rodriguez, Loren Rodriguez, and Kaylee Potter helped patrol the back field.

The offense put in great work and effort during both halves.

MaKenzie Holland connected with Annabelle Fisher for a shot up the middle to score during the first. Going into halftime the Lady Bears maintained a 1-0 lead. The girls weren’t finished yet though and came out in the second half ready to keep scoring.

Annabelle Fisher remained consistent and put another point on the board and managed to assist both Anayeli Hernandez and Semma’ Alhatri. At the end of regulation the score was 4-0 Lady Bears.

The Lady Bears played the Waller Lady Bulldogs Friday afternoon at Indian Stadium in the Cajun Classic. After a slow start and a goal against the Lady Bears, the girls began to battle back and muscle their way through the Lady Bulldog’s back line. Alyssa Ammons sent a beautiful cross to Alexandra Orosco for a goal that put the Lady Bears back neck and neck with the Lady Bulldogs. Despite making several advances on the goal, the Lady Bears were held scoreless the second half. Matalyn Hill, with the help of her defensive line, were able to keep a perfect second half with no goals against the Lady Bears. The girls will be back at Indian Stadium bright and early in the morning for their first game of the day against PA Memorial at 8:30 followed by their last game of the day against PNG at 1:15.