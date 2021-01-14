Wade named BCE Employee of the Month

The Bridge City Elementary Employee of the Month is Laura Wade.

Mrs. Wade teaches first grade where she is the grade level chair.

She is in her 16th year of teaching, all spent with Bridge City ISD.

Mrs. Wade was raised in Bridge City where she graduated from BCHS, and she is also married with two sons.

She started out her career working in a medical office, but after 19 years, she knew she wanted a change.

She always loved school growing up and says she had some really wonderful teachers that inspired her, so teaching was exactly what her heart led her to do. She enjoys her students and learning all of their unique needs and personalities so that she can reach each child individually.

She is truly an asset to the BCE team, and although she was super humble about receiving this recognition, we think she is very deserving! Thank you Mrs. Wade for loving, shaping, and teaching the little ones you’re trusted with each year. Congratulations!