Paul Alcide Broussard, 80, of Orange, passed away January 11, 2021, at his home.

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, on October 19, 1940, he was the son of Bruce Broussard and Savalla (Nettles) Broussard Prejean. Paul proudly served in the United States Coast Guard for many years. He worked as a mechanic for Dupont Sabine River Works and retired in 1999. Paul was an outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, being at the lake, and wood working. He loved his family dearly and most of all enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. He left an impact on many lives and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce Broussard and Savalla Prejean; and brother.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ginger Broussard of Orange; children, Bill Broussard and wife Elaine of Port Neches, Ronnie Broussard of Groves, and Patti Guzman of San Antonio; seven grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

Cremation will be under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.