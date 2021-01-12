Cardinals fall to Raiders in 22-4A play

By Keagan Smith

Orange Leader

BRIDGE CITY – The Lumberton Raiders cruised to a 75-41 win over the Bridge City Cardinals in their District 22-4A matchup Tuesday night at Cardinal Gym.

The game stayed competitive through the first quarter, with Lumberton holding a 17-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Raiders offense was tough to stop though, and Lumberton extended their lead to 34-22 at the half.

Things started to get out of hand for Bridge City in the second half. The Cardinals only scored 7 third-quarter points on Lumberton’s lockdown defense. To make matters worse for BC, the Raiders’ star senior Brock McClure quickly found his rhythm. Scoring nearly at will, he dropped 19 points in the second half to put the game away for good with a final score of 75-41.

Standouts for the Raiders tonight included Brock McClure with 29 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Jadon Noel was second on the team in scoring with 17 points of his own. Bridge City’s leaders included Gabe Castillo with 16 points and Grant Boudreaux with 8.

Lumberton (12-6) moves to 4-1 in District 22-4A and will face West Orange-Stark next Tuesday. Bridge City (11-6 falls to 2-2 and will play next at West Orange-Stark this Friday.