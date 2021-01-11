Focused Care at Orange begins vaccination clinic

Focused Care at Orange began COVID-19 vaccination clinics, on Monday, at its long term care community. The vaccination, provided by PharmScript, will be administered to all residents and team members who elect to receive the shot. PharmScript is administering the Pfizer vaccine, which received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 11.

Focused Care at Orange is part of 31 Focused Post Acute Care Partners (FPACP) long term care communities to offer vaccine clinics in the coming days.

“We are heartened to offer the vaccine to our residents and team members and realize that for many this opportunity is a long time coming,” said Mark McKenzie, founder and president of FPACP. “This year has been beyond challenging for all of us and it is my hope that a restoration of health and peace of mind will be a hallmark for the coming New Year.”

Each Focused Care community will set up a station within the building for the administration of the vaccine. Focused Care will adhere to the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that urge no vaccines be given to those in an active state of COVID-19. All those given the vaccine will be monitored over the next several days for any change in health.