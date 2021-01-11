January 12, 2021

  • 52°

District 22-4A hoop standings; schedule for the week

By Van Wade

Published 8:28 am Monday, January 11, 2021

High school basketball District 22-4A standings and games scheduled for the week:

BOYS
Silsbee (6-8, 3-0)

Lumberton (11-6, 3-1)

Bridge City (11-5, 2-1)

WO-S (7-9, 2-1)

LC-M (9-9, 1-2)

Orangefield (12-6, 1-3)

Vidor (1-11, 0-4)

GIRLS

Lumberton (5-0)

Silsbee (4-1)

Orangefield (3-2)

Bridge City (3-2)

LC-M (2-3)

WO-S (1-4)

Vidor (0-5)

TUESDAY, JAN. 12

Silsbee at WO-S girls

Orangefield at LC-M girls

Bridge City at Lumberton girls

WO-S at Silsbee boys

LC-M at Orangefield boys

Lumberton at Bridge City boys

FRIDAY. JAN. 15

WO-S at Bridge City girls

Vidor at Orangefield girls

Silsbee at LC-M girls

Bridge City at WO-S boys

Silsbee at LC-M boys

Orangefield at Vidor boys

 

 

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar