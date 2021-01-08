Vidor Police Beat 12.30.20-1.5.21
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from December 30, 2020 – January 5, 2021:
Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020
- Controlled substance at the 1000 block of Main Street
- Assault at the 400 block of Canal Street
- Suspicious person at the 1300 block of Main Street
Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020
- Suspicious person at Orange and Peach
- Domestic problem at the 100 block of Alamo Street
Friday, Jan. 1, 2021
- Burglary at the 2300 block of Main Street
Saturday, Jan. 2
- Damaged property at the 200 block of Main Street
Sunday, Jan. 3
- Suspicious person at the 500 block of Orange Street
- Robbery at the 20800 block of Interstate 10
- Sexual offense reported
Tuesday, Jan 5
- Assist other agency on Interstate 10
- Suspicious person at the 1000 block of Bowie Street
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department
You Might Like
Convicted Felon Admits to Shooting Drug Customer Twice Over Unpaid Drug Debt
BEAUMONT, Texas – A 34-year-old Beaumont, Texas man has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking and firearms violations in the... read more