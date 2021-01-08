Orange Police Beat 1.7.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for January 7, 2021:
- Assault at the 300 block of West Dewey Ave.
- Assist other agency at the 2600 bock of Allie Payne Road
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Campus and Dupont
- Threats at the 3000 block of 8th Street
- Disorderly conduct at 16th Street and Chapman.
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
