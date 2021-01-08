January 8, 2021

Orange Police Beat 1.7.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:49 am Friday, January 8, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for  January 7, 2021:

  • Assault at the 300 block of West Dewey Ave.
  • Assist other agency at the 2600 bock of Allie Payne Road
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Campus and Dupont
  • Threats at the 3000 block of 8th Street
  • Disorderly conduct at 16th Street and Chapman.

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

