January 6, 2021

Breaking ground for Golden Chick

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:55 am Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Karan Korpal with Korpal Golden Investments, LLC, left, Randy Hayden of Southfork Construction, Inc, and Mayor of Orange Larry Spears, Jr. break ground for Golden Chick on Wednesday morning at 716 North 16th Street in Orange. The restaurant is anticipated to have a grand opening in April 2021.

