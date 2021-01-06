Breaking ground for Golden Chick
Karan Korpal with Korpal Golden Investments, LLC, left, Randy Hayden of Southfork Construction, Inc, and Mayor of Orange Larry Spears, Jr. break ground for Golden Chick on Wednesday morning at 716 North 16th Street in Orange. The restaurant is anticipated to have a grand opening in April 2021.
You Might Like
More COVID-19 vaccinations are on the way
By Dawn Burleigh Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine began arriving in Texas in mid-December, marking a significant milestone in the... read more