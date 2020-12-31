December 31, 2020

  68°

Orange Police Beat 12.30.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:36 am Thursday, December 31, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for December 30, 2020:

  • Theft at the 3300 block of Hillcrest Street
  • Miscellaneous events at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Sexual offense reported
  • Controlled substance at the 16000 block of State Hwy. 62

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

