Orange Police Beat 12.30.20
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for December 30, 2020:
- Theft at the 3300 block of Hillcrest Street
- Miscellaneous events at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
- Sexual offense reported
- Controlled substance at the 16000 block of State Hwy. 62
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
