FAITH: Think about it as we assess our thought process

Happy New Year, as we are now focusing on 2021 and what it might hold, I would like to encourage us to assess our thought processes.

Everything in life, that deals with life involves a process, a thought process. Thinking is something that our mind does 100% of the time. We are mostly aware of this when we are conscious.

However, thinking is so much a part of who we are that we think and don’t think about the fact that we are thinking.

For example, when it comes to moving our limbs, they respond to a thought. We don’t consider this thinking because it’s so natural. The more challenging something is, the more we put thought into our thinking.

With this being said, let’s focus on what we would like to accomplish in the coming year and how much of our thought process will lead to our success. It’s fair to say that all of us experience thought processes, the process of using your mind to consider something carefully and/or the mental characteristics or attitude of a person or group.

For us to be successful in accomplishing our goals, we must guard against ‘though disorder.” This is a disorganized way of thinking that leads to abnormal ways of expressing language when speaking and writing.

The Apostle Paul encourages us in his letter to the Philippians to “be anxious for nothing,” As we guard against thought disorder, we will be able to reduce anxiousness and anxiety. 2020 has brought about the need to think differently on so many levels. It’s very easy to understand if anxiety has appeared. Thought disorder may be present in mental disorders such as mania and depression.

Also, it is one of the primary symptoms of schizophrenia. We are not crazy but we may be encountering situations that are schizophrenic.

At this time, when need to answer the question, who or what is controlling our thoughts and our mind? This will determine who’s driving the vehicle of our life and what direction and destination we are headed for. Being that we are going to be thinking, let’s focus on what we think about.

Let’s feed our thoughts, that which breeds healthy thoughts.

In the words of the United Negro College Fund motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.” In 2021, let’s not waste time, wasting our mind. Our success depends on it, think about it.

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.