COVID numbers shifting this week

By Dawn Burleigh

While the grand total of COVID-19 cases has again increased for this week, bring the total since March 2020 to over 5,000, the number of active cases has dropped.

With a total of 3,549 persons recovered from the coronavirus, the number reflects 621 more than the previous week.

Active cases saw a significant drop as the total this week is 1,419 which is 343 less than the previous week.

Currently nine more persons than last week are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, bring the current total to 26. Four persons are on ventilators due to the virus, three more than the past week.

One person died from the virus, bringing the grand total of deaths to 46.

The grand total of cases in Orange County since March 2020 is at 5,014.

With the vaccine in the area, residents are warned to take precautions as scammers are expected to take advantage of the situation.

Scammers use public health emergencies as opportunities for new fraud schemes. These fraudsters rapidly alter their tactics and adapt their schemes to the changing landscape, and we anticipate that they will leverage the pending COVID-19 vaccine to prey on unsuspecting Medicare beneficiaries. Stay informed and protect yourself against COVID 19 vaccines Scams. When in doubt contact the Texas Senior Medicare Patrol at 1-888-341-6187.

The U.S. vaccine safety system ensures that all vaccines are as safe as possible. On December 11, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in people aged 16 years and older for the prevention of COVID-19. Because the supply of COVID-19 vaccine in the United States will be limited at first, CDC recommends that initial supplies of COVID-19 vaccine be allocated to healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents. The recommendations were made with the following goals in mind: Decrease death and serious disease as much as possible; Preserve functioning of society; and Reduce the extra burden COVID-19 is having on people already facing disparities, according to the CDC.

Texas Hospital Association applaud Gov. Greg Abbott for getting in line for the COVID-19 vaccination alongside the thousands of Texas health care workers who have already been vaccinated. State leadership has been instrumental in supporting Texas hospitals and ensuring their place at the front of the vaccination line.

“TMA thanks Governor Abbott for rolling up his sleeve to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Texas Medical Association (TMA) President Diana L. Fite, MD said. “People need to see we can make Texas strong against the coronavirus if we all take these preventive measures to protect ourselves and others. The governor is leading by example by getting the shot.”

“This safe and effective vaccine represents the early light at the end of the pandemic tunnel,” Fite continued. “If enough people get the shot when they are eligible to do so, we can win this battle. That is why I got vaccinated last week, as did many of my frontline physician colleagues and health care workers.

“If everyone also continues to wear masks when out, practice social distancing, wash their hands frequently – and get the vaccine – we can beat this virus and get back to being the Texas we all know and love,” Fite added.

“Every dose of COVID-19 vaccine administered brings Texas one step closer to the end of the pandemic. The Texas Public Health Coalition celebrates the news Gov. Greg Abbott received his first dose today and expresses appreciation for his personal leadership by example,” Texas Public Health Coalition Chair Jason V. Terk, MD said. “More vaccine is on its way to Texans – first for those who need it most, and eventually for all of us. The governor’s actions are a clear signal to Texans: Be confident in taking this life-saving vaccine that will help us finally bring the pandemic to an end.”

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas continues to proactively manage its COVID-19 population while providing elective procedures as detailed in the Governor’s Executive Order GA-31. The hospital maintains a highly developed plan and stand ready to serve the community’s health care needs.

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas elective procedures will remain schedule as it closely monitor the COVID-19 population. As outlined in the executive order, it will cease elective procedures if it were to, “deplete any hospital capacity needed to cope with the COVID-19 disaster,” according to a statement from The Medical Center of Southeast Texas concerning Gov. Abbott Executive Order