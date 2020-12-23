OrangeYouBold: It’s the most wonderful time of the year

Hello beautiful people. I am going to keep it simple this week. Christmas is here and I encourage you to relax and enjoy your family. Ask for help if you need it because you do not have to do it alone. The year has been challenging and incredibly different so cut yourself and others a lot of slack.

Grab a small container or bowl and fill it with a drink, popcorn and something sweet. Make enough for the whole family and pop in your favorite holiday movie and enjoy. You can substitute popcorn for chips and something sweet for fruit. Adding fuzzy socks to the bowl will make it a little more personalized.

If you will be attending a family gathering and are required to bring a dish, consider something store bought to eliminate any extra stress. Check your local restaurants and shops for holiday dish ideas as well. This will allow you to shop local and take away a little stress.

I wish you all a very happy holiday season. I will be back next week with a transformation I hope you will enjoy. Oh, remember they sell gift bags if wrapping gifts is not your area of expertise. The goal is minimal stress. OrangeYouBold…yes I am.