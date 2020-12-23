Orange Police Beat 12.22.20
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for December 22, 2020:
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 7800 block of Farm to Market Road 3247
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Sunset Drive
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
NWS Lake Charles weather update: 4 a.m. 12.23.20
A strong cold front will move through our region this afternoon and tonight. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected. There... read more