December 24, 2020

Orange Police Beat 12.22.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:36 pm Wednesday, December 23, 2020

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for December 22, 2020:

  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 7800 block of Farm to Market Road 3247
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Sunset Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

