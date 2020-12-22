Orange Police Beat 12.21.20
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for December 21, 2020:
- Damaged property at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 6700 block of State Hwy. 62
- Controlled substance at the 3000 block of 16th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Orange Police Beat 12.18-12.20.20
From staff reports The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from December 18 – December 20,... read more