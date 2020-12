Lamar State College Orange Fall 2020 President and Dean List

Lamar State College Orange is proud to honor the following students who earned the high honors of recognition on the President and Dean Lists for the Fall 2020 semester.

Congratulations to our honorees.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

To be named on the President’s List, students must attend full time and earn a 4.0-grade point average.

Beaumont

Lacy Randall, Academic Studies in Business; Jennifer August, Pre Vocational Nursing; Marquita Scales, Registered Nursing; Alice Lumpkin, Sharayah Manni, and Hayley Rico, Vocational Nursing

Bon Wier

Victoria Tisdale, Vocational Nursing

Bridge City

Bailey Roy, Academic Studies in Liberal Arts; Blake Jimenez and Jackson Roberts, Process Operating

Buna

Garrett Shannon, Academic Studies in Liberal Arts; Kennadi Dees, Dual Enrolled High School; McKenna Williams, General Studies; Amber Askew and Taylor Cofty, Pre Vocational Nursing; Jessica Graves and Sara Tucker, Vocational Nursing

DeQuincy

Christian Rainwater, Process Technology

Evadale

Jayla Hare, Academic Studies in Liberal Arts; Trevor Wiese, Academic Studies in Biology Medical Profession; Rachel Leach, Vocational Nursing

Groves

Angelica Garza, Pharmacy Technology

Gun Barrel City

Cade Pierce, Ordinary Seaman BST

Jasper

Shaylyn Hubert, Pre Vocational Nursing

Kirbyville

Chely Waggoner, Academic Studies in Liberal Arts; Mallory Kelley, Dental Assisting; Faith Waldrup, Dental Assisting

Kountze

Madison Richards, Academic Studies in Liberal Arts

Lafayette

Anastasia Goodman, Pre Registered Nursing

Lake Charles

Myra Ledet, Jameka Prayor, and Adriel Vizina, Vocational Nursing

Liberty

Kimberly Hill, Pre Vocational Nursing

Lumberton

Alexis Grass, Academic Studies in Liberal Arts; Madison Peden, Vocational Nursing

Nederland

Julianne Hammock, Business Management; Asha Craig, Vocational Nursing

Orange

Jayden Wilson , Academic Studies in Communication; Maddison Bean, Remi Cobb, Shayne Frillou, Alexander Garrison, Payton Gereau, Savannah Grant, Micheal Jones, Emily Mazzagate, Connor Tait, Academic Studies in Liberal Arts; Clara Eude, Academic Studies in Sociology; Cade Kile, Academic Studies in Biology Medical Profession; Carly Garrett, Olivia Leavings, Kayleigh Ritchey, Donna Shaunesey, Academic Studies in Business; Tyler Comeaux, Academic Studies in Computer Science; Kelley Burgan, Academic Studies in Natural Science; Molly Abshire, Academic Studies in Liberal Arts; Jentzi Wilson, Business Management; Jacie Miller and Brianna Teague , Dental Assisting; Trang Ngvyen, General Studies; Sydney Hale, Industrial Technology; Cayla Hodge, Maegan Reinhardt, and Tyler Wolfford, Information Technology Support Specialist; Kooper Abernathy, Justin Askari, Carlos Bacon, Courtney Cunningham, Brittany Lewis, Logan New, and Paige Trevino, Instrumentation; Matthew Murdock, Ordinary Seaman BST; Alia Brown, Pharmacy Technology; Adam Agerton, Kendall Arena, Derrick Collins, Jade Johnson, Weldon Kelly, Blake Marshall, and Anthony Nicholas, Process Operating; Garrett Ashworth, Teaching; Tiffany Cope, Hallie Fife, Heather Sloan, and Skylar Soileau, Vocational Nursing; Micah Meranda, Welding

Port Arthur

Kristal Bazile, Vocational Nursing

Silsbee

Taylor-Ann Marshall, Academic Studies in Liberal Arts; Theresa Dubois, Safety Health and Environment; Bailee Glover and Aimee Biscamp, Teaching; Jordan Jackson and Jermonika Pete McDonald Jones, Vocational Nursing

Sulphur

Karie Mckeown, Vocational Nursing

Vidor

Chelsea Dugas, Bradley Maldonado, and Jacob Marlow, Academic Studies in Liberal Arts; Bryan Paine, Academic Studies in Business; Chesani Askew and Hadlee Johns, Dual Enrolled High School; Alisha Cleveland and Nathan Dickerson, Instrumentation; Jordan Bennett, Ordinary Seaman BST; Baylee Brannon, Pre Registered Nursing; Breyn Adams, Kaitlyn Andrews, Lauren Balla, Baylei McGowan, Pre Vocation Nursing; Jacob Fontenot, James Kelly, Robert Prak, Process Operating; Jamie Beckman, Teaching; Cryslynn Young, Vocational Nursing; Dimitri Collins, Welding

West Orange

Jacquelyn Oberle, Academic Studies in Natural Science; Mallory Jackson, Dental Assisting; Micah Satir, Ordinary Seaman BST; Tawney Delano, Process Operating; Jennifer Trahan, Vocational Nursing

Woodville

Alicia Crain, Vocational Nursing

DEAN’S LIST

To be named on the Deans’ List, students must attend full time and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher.

Angelton

Leikney Easterling, Vocational Nursing

Aubrey

Spencer Blessing, Process Operating

Beaumont

Chad Baumgardner, Instrumentation; Ebony Strange, Pre Vocation Nursing; Markesha Arnold, Taylor Jones, Jeremey Rogers, and Avelia Self, Vocational Nursing

Bridge City

Anna Cormier and Kaden Weeks, Academic Studies in Liberal Arts; Johnathon Amodio, Kristian Bollenbacher, Arthur Ridley, Rebecca Schulte, Academic Studies in Business; Karli Choate, Dental Assisting; Chloe Overstreet, Dual Enrolled High School; Vaydon Abrego, Michael Bodin, Colton Cricchio, Kenneth Cross, Lee Hughes, Rylan Ply, Luis Zuniga, Instrumentation; Melissa Paysinger, Pre Vocation Nursing; Destinee McDonnold and Luke Mulholland, Process Operating; Valeria Gonzales and Emily Ranolls, Teaching

Buna

Josie Trotter, Academic Studies in Liberal Arts; Jayci Robicheaux, Academic Studies in Biology Medical Profession, Grace Whipps, Dual Enrolled High School; Clayton Lyons, Ordinary Seaman BST; Grace Taylor, Teaching; Keisha Choate, Vocational Nursing

Call

Gabriela Stephenson, Academic Studies in Business; Amanda Cook, Pre Vocational Nursing; Breanna Harris, Vocational Nursing

Dequincy

Angela Doxey, Pre Registered Nursing

Deweyville

Courtney Barnes and Abi Davis, Academic Studies in Criminal Justice; Ryan Lee, Process Operating; Grace Nicholson, Teaching

Groves

Jacob Lewis, Academic Studies in Business; Gabriela Aguilar, Business Management; Joanna Berry, Vocational Nursing

Jasper

Shamarie Brown, Dental Assisting

Kirbyville

Keely Odom, Academic Studies in Business

Lafayette

Ardell Gerard, Pre Registered Nursing

Lake Charles

Octavia Jasmine, Dayrun Rideaux, Andrea Stevenson, Vocational Nursing

Lumberton

Madelyn Elliott, Academic Studies in Sociology; Brandy Christian, Academic Studies in Business; Jordan Collins, Business Management; Rylee Gore, Industrial Technology; Jason Perry, Pre Registered Nursing; Keri Buxton and Brooke Chance, Vocational Nursing

Mauriceville

Kyler Walton, Teaching

Newton

Tristan Hall, Academic Studies in Sociology

Opelousas

Princess White, Pre Registered Nursing

Orange

Brooklyn Batchelor, Brandon Brooks, Morgan Durden, Maggie Lavergne, Allison Le, Briana Purgahn, Breanna Shipp, Levi Shores, Cassie Simon, Kevin Thompson, Morgan Weaver, Kolby Woods, Academic Studies in Liberal Arts; Amber Foster, Carissa Isaacs, and Mariah Mims, Academic Studies in Sociology; Heston Puckett, Academic Studies in Biology Medical Profession; Cortnie Campbell, Cole Frost, Amanda Gantt, Gavin Jackson, Michael Libby, Brent Love, Candice Shaunesey, Myisha Thomas, Carli Vela, Academic Studies in Business; Christian Alford, Academic Studies in Computer Science; Nikki Scott and Krisana Stubbs, Academic Studies in Criminal Justice; Jordan Jones, Richard Pillsbury, Business Management; Emily Brooks, Carlos Gutierrez Vilches, Alexis Hymel, Dalayna Sandlin, Dental Assisting; Trey Carline, Industrial Technology; Kevin Cameron, Information Technology Support Specialist; Cade Black, Trevor Bland, Andy Lara, Instrumentation; Kelli Revere, Pre Vocation Nursing; Logan Bertrand, Kaycie Gunn, Robert Moore, Process Operating; Ellison Crew and Victoria McDaniel, Safety Health and Environmental; Kimberly McDonald, Jordan Brown, Valarie Conway, Michele Morgan, Ashleigh Morris, Kaitlin Pelaez, Chelsea Wiley, Teaching; Whitney Anderson , Shannon Banks, Sydney Hanson, Brandi Hooper, Ashtyn Jenkins, Meredith Leboeuf, Alyssa Murphy, Reilly Shaw, Vocational Nursing; Devontae Nash, Welding

Port Arthur

Faith Johnson, Academic Studies in Liberal Arts; Alex Jimenez, Process Operating

Silsbee

Sydni Griffin, Pre Registered Nursing; Samantha Alphin and Lauren Potter, Pre Vocation Nursing; Kaleigh Blincoe and Hannah Gilbert, Vocational Nursing

Starks

Hannah Ortego, Business Management

Sulphur

Chelsey Henson, Pre Registered Nursing; Michal Oviedo, Vocational Nursing

Texas City

Joseph Tims, Teaching

Thicket

Karlee Skeldon, Vocational Nursing

Vidor

Myranda Carnahan, Emily Schiesler, Balie Slaughter, Academic Studies in Liberal Arts; Hunter Davis, Academic Studies in Criminal Justice; Hunter Messina, Academic Studies in Natural Science; Leven Barney, Dual Enrolled High School; Caitlyn Trahan, General Studies; Joe Hawkins, Industrial Technology, Matthew Hazen, Pharmacy Technology; Trevin Olbrich, Process Operating; Jessica Sturm and Jordyn Burks, Teaching; April Bertrand, Katherine Comeaux, Hope Pridgen, Vocational Nursing

Village Mills

Zowie Allen, Academic Studies in Business

Vinton

Alexis Williams, Business Management; Jessica Gier, Dental Assisting

West Orange

Ronald Joshua, Dental Assisting; Elijah Reynolds, Information Technology Support Specialist; Kamri Swarers, Pre Vocation Nursing; Cody Marshall, Process Operating

Westlake

Lexus Ardoin, Vocational Nursing

Winnie

Rachael Smith, Dental Assisting

Woodville

Samantha Lilley, Pre Vocation Nursing