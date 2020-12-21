Oak Forest Elementary makes crafts and cards for Oakwood Manor
Photo courtesy Vidor ISD
HEADLINE: Oak Forest Elementary class makes crafts and cards for Oakwood Manor
Mrs. Lydia Baty’s class at Oak Forest Elementary made sixty crafts and cards for the residents of Oakwood Manor Nursing Home. That will definitely bring smiles to all of those that receives the wonderful gifts.
