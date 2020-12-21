Newton County Sheriff’s report 12.21.20

PRESS RELEASE — Merry Christmas everyone. Let’s not forget what it’s really all about. The birth of Christ. Sometimes that’s forgotten. I pray everyone has a great Christmas.

Last Monday night about 8:45pm we received a 911 call. A lady (store clerk) said she was just robbed at gun point. He had on a bandana covering his face, and a grayish long sleeve shirt. Last seen on foot traveling north on State Hwy 87. Any help would be appreciated. (See attached picture)

We got a Louisiana tracking dog after James Lee Evans Monday night. Couldn’t catch up with him. We are still wanting him. You spot him, call 911.

We got a call where a man caught his wife cheating on him and they were both smoking weed, not good. Christmas presents, wife, and boyfriend were gone when officers got there.

Received a 911 call where a pickup was driving in a cemetery and running over head stones. They advised the truck was stuck and the driver trying to leave. Neighbor of the cemetery stepped up and took charge of the situation until we got there. Still in our jail.

We found out about a big dog fight to take place in Call Saturday night. Got all the guys informed about it. We hit it a little early. People ran into the woods and left vehicles, the dogs and everything else. We have a better plan if it happens again.

Gotta go. Thought for the week: Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, today is God’s gift, that’s why we call it present. Y’all have a great Christmas. God Bless.

P.S. Happy Birthday Jesus