Mrs. Delpha Elizabeth Hernandez was born April 22, 1940, in the city of Orange, Texas.

She was an active member for many years in North Union Baptist Church.

She had a passion for her family, her church and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Mrs. Delpha was preceded in death by her husband, Juan Hernandez and her daughter, Judy Darlene Curry.

Survivors are sons, Huey Curry, Jr. (Rhonda), Roger “Bubba” Curry (Kristina), Charles Curry (Amanda) and daughter, Edie Curry; grandchildren, Nicki Curry, Chance White, Ashley Sims (Justin), Zach Curry (Rachel), Tara Cummins (Ryan), Justin Curry, Brett McCrory (Sami), John Wyatt Bell, Dabney Campbell (Jeremy); great grandchildren, Maddie, Cayden, Journey, Ryann, John Morgan, Cullen, Anderson, Harper, Brantley, Jasie and Aubrey; sibling, Ernest Badeaux (Laura); nieces, Betty Lou Shute, Linda Woodard (Hubert); numerous great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 22nd at Jordan Funeral Home Chapel; burial to follow at North Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, December 21st and 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 22nd at Jordan Funeral Home. Brother Ladell Blanton and Brother Donald Self will officiate. Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers will be Huey Curry, Jr., Roger “Bubba” Curry, Charles Curry, Ryan Cummins, Brett McCrory and Glenn Stevens.

PeeWee loved donating to kids activities in local schools. She loved her children and grandchildren and great grandchildren. She never met a stranger. To know her was to love her.

For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com