Bobcats bolt past Liberty

ORANGEFIELD – Jumping out to a commanding 18-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, the Orangefield Bobcats cruised past the Liberty Panthers 66-49 in non-district action at Bobcat Gym Monday afternoon.

Pete Ragusa had 21 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals for the Bobcats (9-5).

Bryce Bergeron pumped in 16 points and had four boards. Payton Wrinkle notched 15 points. Diego Reyes chimed in with seven points while Aaron Miller had five points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

The Bobcats will host Woodville Tuesday, Dec. 29.