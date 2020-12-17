Lady Bears welcoming BC, PAM in round robin soccer
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville girls soccer team will host a Round Robin Tournament Friday, welcoming in Bridge City and Port Arthur Memorial.
The 3 p.m. game will pit PA Memorial vs. Bridge City. At 4 p.m. it will be LC-M vs. PA Memorial and at 5 p.m. LC-M will play Bridge City.
LC-M LADY BEAR SCHEDULE
Dec. 18: Round Robin (with PA Memorial, Bridge City)
Dec. 29: Alumni Game
Jan. 2: at Goose Creek Memorial
Jan. 5: Huffman
Jan. 7-9: at Brenham Tournament
Jan. 12: at Nederland
Jan. 14-16: at PN-G Tournament
Jan. 22: Intramural scrimmage
Jan. 26: at Jasper*
Jan. 29: Silsbee*
Feb. 2: Vidor*
Feb. 5: at Lumberton*
Feb. 12: at Bridge City*
Feb. 16: Hardin-Jefferson*
Feb. 19: Jasper*
Feb. 23: at Silsbee*
Feb. 26: at Vidor*
Mar. 2: Lumberton*
Mar. 9: Bridge City*
Mar. 12: at Hardin-Jefferson*
