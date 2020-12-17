Lady Bears welcoming BC, PAM in round robin soccer

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville girls soccer team will host a Round Robin Tournament Friday, welcoming in Bridge City and Port Arthur Memorial.

The 3 p.m. game will pit PA Memorial vs. Bridge City. At 4 p.m. it will be LC-M vs. PA Memorial and at 5 p.m. LC-M will play Bridge City.

LC-M LADY BEAR SCHEDULE

Dec. 18: Round Robin (with PA Memorial, Bridge City)

Dec. 29: Alumni Game

Jan. 2: at Goose Creek Memorial

Jan. 5: Huffman

Jan. 7-9: at Brenham Tournament

Jan. 12: at Nederland

Jan. 14-16: at PN-G Tournament

Jan. 22: Intramural scrimmage

Jan. 26: at Jasper*

Jan. 29: Silsbee*

Feb. 2: Vidor*

Feb. 5: at Lumberton*

Feb. 12: at Bridge City*

Feb. 16: Hardin-Jefferson*

Feb. 19: Jasper*

Feb. 23: at Silsbee*

Feb. 26: at Vidor*

Mar. 2: Lumberton*

Mar. 9: Bridge City*

Mar. 12: at Hardin-Jefferson*