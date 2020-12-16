WO-S grad Robertson a Pre-Season All-American for LSU-S

Former West Orange-Stark baseball standout Payton Robertson has been named 2021 Pre-Season NAIA All-American First Team for next season for LSU-Shreveport.

In two years at LSU-S, Robertson has compiled a .374 batting average, 119 hits, 83 runs, 24 doubles, nine home runs, 62 stolen bases, .448 on-base percentage and a .547 slugging percentage.

He needs six hours to graduate with a business degree.

LSU-S is ranked No. 6 nationally and is picked to win the RRAC.