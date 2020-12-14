Orangefield Speech/Debate Team attend meet
The Orangefield High School Speech/Debate team attended the Salado High School virtual practice meet on December 5, 2020. Contestants competed in Varsity and Novice Extemporaneous Speaking and Varsity Cross Examination Debate.
Pictured from left to right:
Leroy Bergeron, Kimber Carpenter, Bryce Moore, Brayden Burgess, Aiden Taylor
You Might Like
Texas gas prices inch up, what’s next for state and nation?
Gas prices spiked last week in their biggest weekly rise since August, but consumers saw them cool back down. “With... read more