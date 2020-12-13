Texas Forestry Association hosting Drive-by Tree Giveaway in Orange

LUFKIN, TEXAS –Texas Forestry Association (TFA) will be giving away seedlings on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the City of Orange Boat Ramp, 408 Pier Road in Orange, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Residents and businesses in Orange and surrounding areas are invited to come by and pick up a few trees for their yards.

TFA will give away 1,000 Bald cypress containerized seedlings to the residents of Southeast Texas who have weathered Hurricane Laura in August, Beta in September, and Delta in October.

“This species is native to Southeast Texas and will grow on a wide variety of sites,” said Rob Hughes, Executive Director of TFA. “We are working with the City of Orange to help residents replace some of their trees because of all the benefits they provide.”

“To practice social distancing, folks won’t even have to get out of their vehicles,” said Hughes. “They can roll their windows down and we will hand them the seedlings, which will be wrapped and inserted in a paper bag.”

These Texas trees were grown in a nursery near Tyler. With funds donated by TFA’s Sustainable Forestry Committee, TFA was able to purchase enough trees for the event. This is the season of giving, and TFA is especially delighted to be able to offer an East Texas community the gift of trees.

For more information, call (936) 632-TREE (8733).

Texas Forestry Association, the voice for forestry for over 100 years, promotes an economic, social, and political climate that will advance forestry in Texas through education, political action, and public relations, as well as serving the broad needs of the forest resource of landowners, producers and consumers, and to enhance and perpetuate the Texas forest resource.