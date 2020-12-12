Toilet Paper Tea a booming triumph
Volunteers help unload cars during the Southeast Texas Hospice Toilet Paper Tea on Thursday. The event was a huge success thanks to the generosity of Father Jim Sichko who matched 10x any donation dropped off during the event if the donor said “Father Jim”. The purpose of the fundraiser is to assist the organization through the donation of supplies and goods, so it can better serve its clients by utilizing more of the hospice budget to provide more care for terminally ill patients and their families.
