Lindell Andrew Buck
Lindell Andrew Buck, 87, of Nixa, Missouri, passed away December 3, 2020, in Springfield, Missouri. Graveside services for Lindell A. Buck will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Tolar Cemetery in Tolar, Texas. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
