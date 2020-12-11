December 11, 2020

  • 73°

Lindell Andrew Buck

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:49 am Friday, December 11, 2020

Lindell Andrew Buck, 87, of Nixa, Missouri, passed away December 3, 2020, in Springfield, Missouri. Graveside services for Lindell A. Buck will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Tolar Cemetery in Tolar, Texas. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

