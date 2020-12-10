Orange Police Beat 12.9.20
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on December 9, 2020:
- Criminal trespass at the 500 block of Gardenia Ave
- Runaway at the 1400 block of Green Ave
- Warrant service on Bridal Wreath
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
