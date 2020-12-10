December 11, 2020

  • 63°

Orange Police Beat 12.9.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:09 am Thursday, December 10, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on December 9, 2020:

  • Criminal trespass at the 500 block of Gardenia Ave
  • Runaway at the 1400 block of Green Ave
  • Warrant service on Bridal Wreath

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar