BearStage Players present, It’s a Wonderful Life

Join the LC-M Theatre Department as we present our first production of the season, It’s A Wonderful Life, starring the award-winning Bear Stage Players.

Travel back to Winter 1946 as we meet the radio stars of WBFR bringing this classic Christmas story to life. The story features George Bailey who has so many problems he is thinking about ending it all – and it’s Christmas! As the angels discuss George, we see his life in flashback. As George is about to jump from a bridge, he ends up rescuing his guardian angel, Clarence – who then shows George what his town would have looked like if it hadn’t been for all his good deeds over the years.

Tickets are $5 and can be reserved by filling out the following Microsoft Forms by Wednesday, December 16, 12:00 pm.

December 17 – Thursday’s Performance:

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=qvNW0vyjoEqY5R6_fmUsz6Hu-ZuJQ5ZJk60fPDGILr9UMDRBRldaWjhNQUwxTVhBSUVWNVVCV1g0Sy4u&fbclid=IwAR0gkamnQ9tX_7eUn2MAlVE_UOhDqqfz4aN_e09H7_oh8TiM-znLCEY2EZk

December 18 – Friday’s Performance:

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=qvNW0vyjoEqY5R6_fmUsz6Hu-ZuJQ5ZJk60fPDGILr9UN0FIUEUwRDVOUUczRE05N0I3RzVFMjM2MS4u&fbclid=IwAR1r6QqoFP9UZK-yi1gr4y6fNYdBaYTlgEMRcAccRLM4Tzgu9q8e06JOopM