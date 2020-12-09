Upcoming events on the calendar for Orange

By Dawn Burleigh

While residents watch the Lions Den Park playground equipment being installed, there is more work to go before it is ready for a grand opening.

The pavilion next to the park will be demolished to make way for a new pavilion. Also, a new security fence will be put in place which will move the entrance to the playground area to an area between the pavilion and the play area.

The project for the play equipment is at 75-percent completion.

“It is a premier and one-of-a-kind park as it addresses handicap accessibility,” Orange Public Works Director James Wolf said. “People will be surprised at the accessibility of a wheelchair.”

Being an all-inclusive play area was a high priority in the design of the playground.

“We would like to have a grand opening,” City Manager Mike Kunst said. “But with COVID, we don’t want to promise one at this time.”

Also on the calendar is Southeast Texas Hospice Toilet Paper Tea. This year the event will be a drop off of the traditional Open House. It will be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Thursday, December 10 at 912 W. Cherry Ave. in Orange.

“We will hand out gift bags until we run out,” Councilmember and Executive Director of Southeast Texas Hospice Mary McKenna said.

Councilmember Terrie T. Salter announced a Toy Giveaway on Saturday.

“Anchor of Hope is having a toy giveaway on December 19,” Salter said.

Anchor of Hope and James Hope Center are partnering together for Re-Routing Hope for a giveaway for children in need from 10 a.m. – 12 noon on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The center is asking those in need to contact it before the event to ensure each child has a relevant gift. For those who would like to donate drop offs can be made at: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 1301 W. Park in Orange or Cashapp: $AnchorMinistries

Families with children in need ages 1-14 please contact Anchor of Hope by December 15.

Call 409-553-3339 or email at athopeministries@yahoo.com to receive an application.

Council also approved awarding a contract to Deep South Racing Association (DSRA) to host a drag boat racing event at the Orange City Boat Ramp May 22- May 23, 2021.