Two injured in second crash on interstate

At approximately 11:15a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to secondary crash in the westbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 in Orange County. This crash occurred approximately two (2) miles east of the first crash, near FM 1136. This crash involved a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle.

The initial DPS crash investigation indicates that an 18 wheeler was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 and stopped due to traffic congestion from the earlier crash. The driver of a passenger vehicle was also traveling westbound on the Interstate, failed to control his speed and rear-ended the stopped commercial motor vehicle.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins at the scene. Troopers are working to identify the driver and notify his next of kin.

Both female occupants in the passenger vehicle were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Unfortunately, both were pronounced deceased by emergency room personnel a short time later. Both adult women were from the Ft. Myers, Florida area. DPS Troopers are working to gather information on their ages and notify next of kin.

The driver of the commercial motor vehicle was not injured.

All westbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 remain closed. Motorists are urged to find an alternate travel route. Expect delays.

All information is preliminary as Troopers continue to investigate this fatal crash. There are no additional details available at this time.