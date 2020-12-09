Orange Police Beat 12.8.20
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for December 8, 2020:
- Found property at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on Womack Road
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
