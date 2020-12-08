Lady Bobcats scoot past Vidor in 22-4A opener

VIDOR – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats rattled the Vidor Lady Pirates 44-27 in the District 22-4A opener for both squads Tuesday night at Pirate Gym.

Harleigh Rawls led the Lady Bobcats (6-2, 1-0) with 18 points and had five steals and four rebounds.

Greenlea Oldham contributed nine points and four boards. Madison Greenway yanked down 14 rebounds and had four points and two steals. Jaslyn Newman blocked a stunning 10 shots to go along with five rebounds and four steals.

Kenadie DuBois chimed in with five points, seven steals and three boards while Stormi Lorenzo had six points, three rebounds and two steals.

The Lady Bobcats will continue 22-4A play next Tuesday when they visit Silsbee.