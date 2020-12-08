Daniels, Lady Cardinals topple WO-S in 22-4A opener

By Keegan Smith

Orange Leader

WEST ORANGE -The Bridge City Lady Cardinals secured a 49-43 win against the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs in Tuesday night’s District 22-4A opener at Mustang Gym.

The game proved to be an exciting one, and Bridge City led 21-17 at the half.

However, the Lady Mustangs scored 22 points in the third quarter, with Toshianna Williams dropping eight of them. Bridge City battled back from a eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter though.

Several lead changes followed, but an outstanding 25-point performance from senior Austyn Daniels propelled the Lady Cards to their first victory in district play.

Destiny Block added nine points for the Lady Cardinals.

Aniah Henderson led the Lady Mustangs with 13 points while Williams finished with 12.

Led by new head coach Nicole Abercrombie, Bridge City advances to 1-0 in the District 22-4A standings and will face Little Cypress-Mauriceville at home on Friday. After falling to 0-1, the Lady Mustangs, led by first-year head coach Michael Bethea, will look to rebound against the Lumberton Lady Raiders in an away game Friday.