Tent Meeting III and S.O.C. – S.O.C.

Kingdom Assignment Ministries presents Tent Meeting III and Save Our Children – Save our Community from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 12 at Big Lots Merchant Spot, 2260 MacArthur Drive in Orange. The purpose of the event is to use the gospel and the spirit of giving to bless and inspire the community. For God to be glorified! A celebration of the birth of Christ. And what God desires to birth forth in you. Please wear proper PPE: masks or shield. We look forward to seeing all of you there!