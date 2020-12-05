Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 11.23-11.29.20
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from November 23 – November 29, 2020:
Monday, Nov. 23
- Suspicious person on Woodcock Street in Orange
- Sexual assault in the Pinehurst area
- Burglary at the 4000 block of West Sutton Drive in Vidor
- Threats at the 4000 block of Darlene Street in Orange
Tuesday, Nov. 24
- Theft at 100 block of Lakeview Drive in Vidor
- Theft at the 3200 block of Farm to Market Road 3247 in Orange. Two hundred feet of copper wire was missing from the telephone poles.
- Theft at the 6000 block of Williamson Road in Orange
- Trespass at the 5600 block of Broussard Circle in Orange
- Burglary at the 1200 block of Liberty Street in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 10600 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
Wednesday, Nov. 25
- Criminal mischief at the 5000 block of Barrett Street in Orange
- Traffic stop at the 1400 block of Hwy. 90 in Rose City.
- Indecency with a child in the Vidor area
- Theft at the 7600 block of Lea Street in Orange
- Disturbance at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
Thursday, Nov. 26
- Missing person at the 3000 block of Bancroft Road in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 15000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
Friday, Nov. 27
- Theft at the 7000 block of West Windy Lane in Orange
- Sexual assault in the Bridge City area.
- Theft at the 4000 block of Old Peveto Road in Orange
- Harassment at the 8500 block of Stratford Drive in Orange
Saturday, Nov. 28
- Disturbance at the 5600 block of Turner Road in Orange
- Assault at the 4000 block of Risa Lane in Orange
- Disturbance at the 5700 block of Woodlawn Drive in Orange
- Disturbance at the 9800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Disturbance at the 3300 block of Ann Drive in Orange
Sunday, Nov. 29
- Runaway at the 10000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Sexual assault in the Vidor area
- Burglary at the 200 block of Tyler Drive in Orange
- Harassment at the 5700 block of Burton in Orange
- Disturbance at the 6500 block of Tulane Road in Orange
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
