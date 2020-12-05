December 5, 2020

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 11.23-11.29.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:07 am Saturday, December 5, 2020

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from November 23 – November 29, 2020:

Monday, Nov. 23

  • Suspicious person on Woodcock Street in Orange
  • Sexual assault in the Pinehurst area
  • Burglary at the 4000 block of West Sutton Drive in Vidor
  • Threats at the 4000 block of Darlene Street in Orange

Tuesday, Nov. 24

  • Theft at 100 block of Lakeview Drive in Vidor
  • Theft at the 3200 block of Farm to Market Road 3247 in Orange. Two hundred feet of copper wire was missing from the telephone poles.
  • Theft at the 6000 block of Williamson Road in Orange
  • Trespass at the 5600 block of Broussard Circle in Orange
  • Burglary at the 1200 block of Liberty Street in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 10600 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange

Wednesday, Nov. 25

  • Criminal mischief at the 5000 block of Barrett Street in Orange
  • Traffic stop at the 1400 block of Hwy. 90 in Rose City.
  • Indecency with a child in the Vidor area
  • Theft at the 7600 block of Lea Street in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Thursday, Nov. 26

  • Missing person at the 3000 block of Bancroft Road in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 15000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Friday, Nov. 27

  • Theft at the 7000 block of West Windy Lane in Orange
  • Sexual assault in the Bridge City area.
  • Theft at the 4000 block of Old Peveto Road in Orange
  • Harassment at the 8500 block of Stratford Drive in Orange

Saturday, Nov. 28

  • Disturbance at the 5600 block of Turner Road in Orange
  • Assault at the 4000 block of Risa Lane in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 5700 block of Woodlawn Drive in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 9800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 3300 block of Ann Drive in Orange

Sunday, Nov. 29

  • Runaway at the 10000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Sexual assault in the Vidor area
  • Burglary at the 200 block of Tyler Drive in Orange
  • Harassment at the 5700 block of Burton in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 6500 block of Tulane Road in Orange

 

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

