Bobcats absorb first loss on road at Buna

BUNA – The Orangefield Bobcats absorbed their first loss of the season Friday night as they fell to the Buna Cougars on the road 56-45.

The game was tied 39-39 at the end of the third quarter but the Cougars went on a 17-6 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Bobcats (7-1).

Pete Ragusa had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Bobcats.

Payton Wrinkle and Bryce Bergeron scored 10 points apiece while Daniel Durbin had nine rebounds and Aaron Miller added seven boards.

The Bobcats will host Coldspring Saturday.