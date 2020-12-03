Mauriceville MS All-Region Band members
Mauriceville Middle School Band Director Kathy Smith announced the names of 15 MMS students who earned chairs in the recent All Region Band competition. They are, front row from left – Haden Causey, Rachel Berlin, Addison Ezernack, Carlie Portier, Skylar McCarver, Dakota Ezernack and Aaron Graham. Back row – Makenzie Johnson, Grant Loupe, Ronnie Rosen, Kristian Gordon, Khloe Lacouture, Tucker Floyd, Caleb Hamilton and Kendall Gordon.
You Might Like
CASA Toy Drive
CASA of the Sabine Neches Region is hoping to make Christmas a little brighter for foster children. The Annual Toy... read more