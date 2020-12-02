LTTE: More than just a coach

You can’t really put into words what Coach Stephenson means to me – he is so much more than just a coach.

I had the pleasure of getting to play for him while I was in high school. Coach Stephenson taught us about life, but also threw in a little baseball, too. He always pushed me to be better than I thought I was. He is one of the most down-to-earth guys I know, and he treats me like his own.

Coach Stephenson has been there for me through good times, and he has been there for me during the struggles – both on and off the field. Five years ago, many years after I had played for Coach Stephenson, my father lost his battle with cancer. Through the months of his treatments before he passed and all the way to and past the funeral, Coach Stephenson was there for me, checking in, seeing how I was doing and just supporting me. It’s not often that you get to play for a coach and become good friends with him after baseball, but the relationship I have with Coach Stephenson is one that will last forever.

I hope the guys and girls that Coach Stephenson has coached understand a couple things. The first would be that he is going to push you, but he does it because he knows you are better, and he wants the most out of you. The second is the love he has for all of his players. I hope all that have played and continue to play for him learn knowledge of the game, but also the love he has for each and every one of them. Thanks, Coach, for who you are and the impact you have – we could all use a Coach Stephenson in our lives.

Lisa Smith