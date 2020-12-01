Lady Bobcats slow down East Chambers

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats turned up the defense against the East Chambers Lady Bucs Tuesday night as they rolled to a 35-18 non-district victory at Bobcat Gym.

Greenlea Oldham led the Lady Bobcats with 14 points and had seven rebounds. Joli Ponfick contributed seven points and snared 11 rebounds while Harleigh Rawls contributed seven points and five boards.

The Lady Bobcats (4-2) will host Port Neches-Groves Friday.