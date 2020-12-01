Cardinals dominate Broncos in 26-point win

BRIDGE CITY – Every Bridge City player got into the scorebook and each one of them grabbed at least two rebounds as the Cardinals stormed past the Dayton Broncos 82-56 at Cardinal Gym to improve to 6-1 on the young season.

Dayton led the game 6-0 but after that, it was all about the Cardinals as they dominated the visiting Broncos in every facet of the game.

Standout guard Grant Boudreaux powered the Cardinal arsenal with a double-double as he poured in a game-high 23 points and yanked down a game-high 10 rebounds.

Gabe Castillo was also in double figures for the Redbirds as he pumped in 12 points and snagged six rebounds.

The Cardinals crushed the Broncos on the glass, finishing with a whopping 50-22 rebounding edge.

Everyone up and down the roster contributed for the Cardinals.

Trey Lovelace had seven points and seven rebounds. Shaun Hallman had seven points and five boards and Ethan Oceguera had seven points.

Braylen Collins chimed in with six points and seven rebounds. Julian Dillow notched six points and six boards while Austin Richardson also had six points.

Dylan Collazo and Bryson Constance added five points each.

Houston Gualt led the Broncos with 16 points and hit four three-point bombs. Tanner Boufford tossed in 10 points while Jaden Jimenez and Landon Baldwin tallied eight points apiece.

Brandon Cook led Dayton with five rebounds.

The Cardinals finished 23-of-34 from the free-throw line while the Broncos finished 11-of-20.

Both teams finished with 21 turnovers.

After trailing 6-0 early on, the Cardinals went on a 16-7 spurt to lead 16-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Bridge City pulled away with a 23-9 spurt in the second quarter to lead 39-22 at intermission as Boudreaux, Castillo and Richardson teamed up for 17 points in the big run.

The Cardinals outscored Dayton 19-16 in the third quarter and 24-18 in the fourth.

Bridge City will hit the road Friday when they visit Coldspring.