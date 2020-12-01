Bobcats bury Warren in big road win

WARREN – The Orangefield Bobcats pushed their record to 7-0 on the season with a big 77-36 road win over the Warren Warriors Tuesday night.

Payton Wrinkle led the Bobcat parade with 22 points and added five rebounds and four assists.

Pete Ragusa chimed in with 18 points while Bryce Bergeron filled the stat sheet up again with 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals.

The Bobcats will visit Buna Friday.