Vidor Police Beat 11.18 – 11.24.20
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from November 18 – November 24, 2020:
Wednesday, Nov. 18
- Burglary at the 100 block of Garland Street
Friday, Nov. 20
- Assault at the 2300 block of Main Street
- Warrant arrest at the 2100 block of Main Street
Saturday, Nov. 21
- Theft at the 800 block of Orange Street
- Burglary at the 1000 block of Hill Street
Sunday, Nov. 22
- Theft at the 300 block of Haley Street
- Assault at Old Hwy 90 and Sargeant
Monday, Nov. 23
- Suspicious person at the 21400 block of Interstate 10
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 100 block of Pineburr Street
Tuesday, Nov. 24
- Theft at the 20600 block of Interstate 10
- Runaway at the 200 block of Lynwood Street
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department
You Might Like
Vidor Police Beat 11.11-11.17.20
From staff reports The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from November 11 – November 17,... read more