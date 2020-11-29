November 29, 2020

Vidor Police Beat 11.18 – 11.24.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:09 am Sunday, November 29, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from November 18 – November 24, 2020:

Wednesday, Nov. 18

  • Burglary at the 100 block of Garland Street

Friday, Nov. 20

  • Assault at the 2300 block of Main Street
  • Warrant arrest at the 2100 block of Main Street

Saturday, Nov. 21

  • Theft at the 800 block of Orange Street
  • Burglary at the 1000 block of Hill Street

Sunday, Nov. 22

  • Theft at the 300 block of Haley Street
  • Assault at Old Hwy 90 and Sargeant

Monday, Nov. 23

  • Suspicious person at the 21400 block of Interstate 10
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 100 block of Pineburr Street

Tuesday, Nov. 24

  • Theft at the 20600 block of Interstate 10
  • Runaway at the 200 block of Lynwood Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

