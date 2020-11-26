OP-ED: From the staff: Giving thanks in the year of COVID

For many of us, I am sure we are all thankful to see the end of 2020 is near. I too am thankful the longest year in the history of time is finally drawing to a close. On a serious note, I am thankful for my family, especially our newest addition, our grandson who graced us with his presence in June. Quite the different experience of welcoming a new family member this year during the COVID crisis than in previous years. I remain forever grateful for my husband standing by my side through it all. I am grateful for the great so-workers and for their way of reminding each other that laughter is truly a blessing we should enjoy more often.

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. Enjoy your time with family and friends.

– Dawn Burleigh, general manager and editor

I am grateful for my wonderful, devoted husband and all he does for me. Further, we are thankful for the continued health and happiness of our families. In addition, we cannot express the gratitude we have for the wonderful visual and performing artists of Southeast Texas. This place fosters great art and great artists, and we sincerely hope it continues to do so.

– Janna Fulbright, multimedia consultant, and Clint Ray

Always grateful for my amazing husband Coy, and with two hurricanes and a pandemic, I am grateful that my loved ones are safe and secure. I am grateful for a home that still stands and gives us shelter, and a job when so many no longer have either this year.

– Ginger Broomes, multimedia consultant

First of all, I am blessed to know that we are just a little over a month until the end of 2020.

I sometimes wonder if those who are born after this year will look back in history books and be amazed that we survived the current calendar year. I write this assuming that next year is going to be better. I sure hope it will.

I am thankful for those who have worked to develop a vaccine for this deadly pandemic.

Others don’t believe that the virus really exists. I hope they don’t have a chance to find out.

I am thankful for a comfortable home. We spent a lot more time at home and cooked more than in times past. It gave me a different perspective.

As we celebrate our time of thanks, I know there are those who usually have a houseful of folks on Thanksgiving. This year, it might be a half-dozen or fewer. Let’s join together in the hope that next Thanksgiving will be like times past.

I look forward to shaking hands. I am not a chicken and don’t need to bump wings with someone to say hello. I’m an unabashed hugger, and I look forward to sharing an embrace with those I care about.

I look forward to the return of a life without face coverage. I hate masks, and that’s all I’m going to say about that.

Most of all I am thankful for my amazing, beautiful wife Laura, my entire family and my work family.

P.S.: And let’s not forget both our NFL teams are playing on “Turkey Day”, Go Cowboys and Texas!

God Bless everyone,

– Van Wade, Sports Editor