Lady Bobcats fall to Jasper on the road

JASPER – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats fell on the road to the Jasper Lady Bulldogs 63-43 at Bulldog Gym Tuesday.

Greenlea Oldham had 12 points and four rebounds for the Lady Cats. Harleigh Rawls also had 12 points and had three rebounds while Joli Ponfick filtered in 11 points.

The Lady Bobcats (3-2) return to action Dec. 1 when they play host to East Chambers.