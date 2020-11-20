November 20, 2020

  • 73°

Orange Police Beat 11.13-11.19.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:48 am Friday, November 20, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from November 13 – November 19, 2020

Friday, Nov. 13

  • Stolen vehicle at the 1600 block of Lindenwood Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 87 and Robin
  • Firing weapon at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Firing weapon at the 200 block of Morrell Blvd
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1600 block of Burton Ave
  • Assault at the 300 block of Schley Ave.
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 12800 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
  • Theft at the 1400 block of Cherry Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Interstate 10

Saturday, Nov. 14

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive
  • Controlled substance near Interstate 10 and State Hwy. 62
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 600 block of Knox Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of Simmons Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Driving under the influence alcohol at the 3600 block of Hemlock Street
  • Robbery at the 3900 block of 16th Street

Sunday, Nov. 15

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive
  • Sexual assault in Orange
  • Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10
  • Damaged property at the 2100 block of Allie Payne Road

Monday, Nov. 16

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Driving under the influence alcohol at the 100 block of College Street
  • Assault at the 400 block of Knox Ave

Tuesday, Nov. 17

  • Theft at the 6400 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage near Interstate 10 and State Hwy. 62
  • Assault at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
  • Theft at the 600 block of Burton Ave
  • Firing a weapon at the 2900 block of 17th Street

Wednesday, Nov. 18

  • Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Assault on Circle F

Thursday, Nov. 19

  • Controlled substance at the 100 block of Green Ave
  • Assault at the 2000 block of 4th Street
  • Burglary at Sunset and 20th Street
  • Firing a weapon at the 1100 block of 3rd Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar