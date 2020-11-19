Smith BCMS Employee of the Month

The Bridge City Middle School Employee of the Month is Brad Smith.

He has been with the district on and off for a total of 11 years doing DAP/ISS.

He is currently filling the role of Assistant Principal to help with discipline. His wife, Johnna Smith, is the counselor at BCE and they have 3 children together.

Mr. Smith has a degree in Criminal Justice, and he feels that aids him with his current position. He believes in not just punishing a student, but also building relationships with them in order to teach them proper ways to react, along with life skills they will need into adulthood. He enjoys working with middle school kids, and that they are both old enough to understand consequences, but also young enough to be taught they can change their behavior. Mr. Smith is an integral part of the team at the Middle School, and he has done an amazing job with our students. We are so thankful for his dedication to student development and for the positive influence he has on the staff there as well. The only problem is, if he keeps doing such a good job, Mrs. Hoffman may try to keep him there forever, Congrats Mr. Smith.