OF’s Lovett named TASC Middle Level Advisor of the Year

Robyn Lovett, student council advisor at Orangefield Junior High recently was named the Texas Association of Student Councils (TASC) Middle Level Advisor of the Year at the TASC Middle Level Annual Conference November 14, 2020.

Lovett is an extremely active student council advisor who has guided her council to numerous recognitions including Outstanding Student Council in 2014-17 and again in 2019. Orangefield Junior High School has also been recognized for Community Service since 2014 (with the exception of 2018 when the council was affected by Hurricane Harvey.) They have been active participants in State Service Projects each year as well.

Her principal, Rea Wrinkle, said, “One main characteristic that stands out is her love for the students. She constantly looks for ways to support not only her council members but also all students at OJH by attending nearly every school event and advising student council, coaching UIL, and sponsoring the Chess Club. Her council participates numerous different civic and charitable events. Finally, she is willing to take her students to student council conferences. I have been to other schools where advisors do not give up their time to take students to events where they learn about being leaders. Ms. Lovett does that.”

Coree Guerra, a former OJH Student Council president said, “ Ms. Lovett was always open to new ides and taught her officers leadership skills and how to be better citizens. She never fails to make sure every child is included, no matter who they are.”

TASC is the largest student leadership organization in the United States, and Lovett represents those council advisors across the state who give of their time and knowledge to ensure student success.