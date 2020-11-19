Kiwanis Club of Orange cancels Christmas parade

Kiwanis Club of Orange announced today that the club has cancelled this year’s Christmas parade.

“ We wanted to be able to host this long-standing tradition to provide a distraction and a bit of Christmas Spirit for our community. However, we have had very little applications submitted, several of our regular groups, such as school bands, will not be able to participate because of contests, and of course COVID-19 cases on the rise is quite concerning for us all”, said Shane Johns, Club President.

The Clubs’ plan is to keep the “Texas Christmas” theme for 2021, so organizations will have plenty of time to plan a creative entry for next year. Those who have already paid the registration fee will be contacted concerning a refund.