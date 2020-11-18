OP-ED: Positive Highlights: Really count your blessings this season

I want you to ask yourself, “What are you grateful for this Thanksgiving?” In spite of the challenges this year, what can you honestly say you are still thankful for?

Let us please remember there are so many families mourning the loss of loved ones, families who are struggling financially, and people who are suffering from depression etc. since this pandemic.

If you are reading this, God has allowed you to still have your vision to be able to read. If you still have all of your senses, God has blessed you to have them.

If you have the ability to move around, God has blessed you to still be able to use you limbs.

If you are able to speak, God has allowed you to still be able to use your voice.

If you are able to feed yourself, God has enabled you to still be able to use your mouth.

If you are able to afford your bills, God has continually PROVIDED for you.

We have so many things to be thankful for that sometimes we forget about the things we take for granted.

In a time where it is so easy to complain and want to throw away the towel, this is the season to really count your blessings. God is in control and He has allowed us to still be in the land of the living. Learn to show love always to your brothers and sisters and be that example of POSITIVE ENERGY. City of Orange, Texas this year gives thanks and always be a blessing to others.

Mary Ekene/ Member of Delta Sigma Theta (Orange Alumnae), Activist & Author of Bring Positivity Back, Founder of Livol Herbal Nutrition